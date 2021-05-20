City of London Police, in partnership with the City Security Council, launch first “Hi! Visibility” Day

What is city talk? Info Info. Latest

City of London Police officers and security professionals based within the Square Mile will today (20 May) join forces to remind members of the public that security remains a priority, as lockdown restrictions ease.

They will also be providing reassurance that while The City may have been quieter than usual during the pandemic, officers and staff have been working hard behind the scenes to ensure they are ready to safely welcome visitors, workers and residents back to the Capital.

Sector Policing teams have organised a number of key engagement events throughout the day, such as bike marking, liaison with City schools, homelessness hubs and joint working with Street Pastors to provide advice and support to individuals around personal safety. In the evening, officers from City of London Police’s licensing team will be engaging with licensed premises and those further enjoying the lifting of restrictions, alongside special constables who will be patrolling bridges and crowded spaces.

Project Servator, a policing tactic that aims to disrupt a range of criminal activity, including terrorism, while providing a reassuring presence for the public, will also be linking up with members of the City Security Council, and some of the more than 400 security professionals taking part on the day. Their main aims will be to ensure joined up working when it comes to identifying and reporting criminal activity, and to recruit members of the public to be extra ‘eyes and ears’ and pass on details of anything that doesn’t feel right.

Chief Inspector Christopher Hay, City of London Police, said:

“As lockdown restrictions ease, it is understandable that people will want to regain a semblance of normality. Whether this is through returning to the office, going shopping, engaging in leisure activities or meeting friends at one of the City’s many hospitality venues, it is important to remain vigilant, so as not to fall foul of criminals.

“Over the last month, as we have all been able to get out and about and do more with our free time, City of London Police has seen a spike in instances of opportunistic thefts of items such as phones and bikes. The threat of terrorism in the UK is also still assessed as ‘substantial’, meaning that an attack is likely, but working together is the best way to combat this.

“Today, teams of officers from across our force will be taking to the streets to speak to residents, workers and visitors about the best ways to protect themselves, and their loved ones, whilst enjoying all that the City has to offer. Policing tactics are most effective when we work in partnership with our communities, so please come and speak to us to find out how we can all work together to keep our City safe.”

Neill Catton, Chairman of the City Security Council said:

“Today the Private Security Industry will be showcasing the incredible men and women working in collaboration with police to keep the City of London safe and secure.

“The Hi! Visibility day is intended to shine a light on those individuals who make the public’s safety a priority every day, provide further insight into what security means within the Square Mile, and encourage collaboration so that everyone is able to do their part.

“Hundreds of Security Officers and Managers across the Capital will be on hand to provide information and reassurance. If you are in the City, come and say Hi!, and for those still to return, rest assured that a warm and safe welcome awaits.”