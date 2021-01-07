City of London Corporation teams up with Amazon to cut delivery vehicles and improve air quality

What is city talk? Info Info. Latest

The City of London Corporation has approved its first Last Mile Logistics Hub to consolidate deliveries across central London, reduce traffic and cut harmful emissions.

The Planning and Transportation Committee approved the initiative which will transform 39 car parking spaces within the underutilised London Wall Car Park into a hub for Amazon Logistics.

The final leg of parcel deliveries will be undertaken by e-cargo bikes and people on foot, removing large numbers of delivery vehicles from City streets.

The City Corporation’s Transport Strategy commits to ensuring the Square Mile is a healthy, attractive and easy place to live, work, learn and visit. It outlines the need to reduce the impact of motorised freight on the City by delivering a programme which includes Last Mile Logistics Hubs.

Chair of the Planning and Transportation Committee at the City of London Corporation, Alastair Moss, said:

“The Amazon Last Mile Logistics Hub alone will take up to 85 vehicles off the roads each day, meaning up to 23,000 less vehicle journeys in central London every year.

“The City Corporation’s ambitious Climate Action Strategy sets a target of reaching net zero carbon emission by 2040 and radical initiatives, such as the Amazon Logistics Hub, will be key in realising that goal.

“We are determined to deliver better air quality and to improve road safety for our residents, workers and visitors. This commendable scheme delivers on both counts.”

Country Director at Amazon Logistics, Kerry-Anne Lawlor, said:

“Amazon is excited to have been chosen by the City of London Corporation as its partner for its first Last Mile Logistics Hub, supporting it in delivering freight targets laid out in the Transport Strategy.

“Amazon is committed to building a sustainable business for its customers and the planet, and last year co-founded The Climate Pledge – a commitment to be net-zero carbon across its business by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement.”

Amazon Logistics is expected to be able to complete all deliveries within a 2km radius of the hub without the need for motorised freight vehicles. This covers the entirety of the City of London plus some additional parts of central London.

The City of London Corporation aims to deliver two additional Last Mile Logistics Hubs by 2022 and is aiming for a total of five Last Mile Logistics Hubs by 2025.