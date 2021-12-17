City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile today?

City A.M.'s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning.

Carzam

Online used car business Carzam’s has appointed Paddy Power’s former boss as a new executive chairman.

Andy McCue, who spent a decade with the gaming and betting giant, was also CEO of The Restaurant Group during the acquisition of Wagamama.

Board veteran McCue also sits on the boards of online consumer businesses Hostelworld and Betsson AB.

The appointment follows a £112m funding round, which will be used to scale the business.

“Andy’s appointment marks the start of Carzam’s next stage of development,” CEO Kirk O’Callaghan said.

“His track record speaks for itself and his growth expertise, combined with the team’s motoring heritage, will help to further accelerate our expansion.”

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund

London-listed Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund has posted two new non-executive directors to its board, who will step into the role in the new year.

Timothy Drayson and James Stewart join to allow two of the original four directors of the board to retire sometime next year.

Drayson, who joins from BNP Paribas, brings experiences from across senior roles at Morgan Stanley in the capital and Paine Webber in New York.

While Stewart brings a decade’s worth of experience from KPMG, after being chief executive of infrastructure based in the Treasury.

“We were delighted to attract several impressive and well qualified candidates and there was strong competition for these roles,” chairman Robert Jennings said.

“Making these appointments now before members of the current board step down will facilitate an orderly and successful generational transition.”

Milbank

Law firm Milbank has hired a new partner in its Global Corporate Group, based out of the London office.

Andrea Hamilton, who regularly represents clients before the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and the European Commission, brings nearly two decades of experience in antitrust aspects of M&A.

The incoming partner has focussed on aerospace and defence and life sciences industries, and brings “deep international expertise”, European antitrust practice lead, Alexander Rinne said.

Co-managing partner of the London office, Julian Stait added: “Andrea is an incredibly talented and well-respected lawyer.

“Having Andrea on board puts us in a strong position to deal with emerging antitrust enforcement from the CMA, particularly in the post-Brexit world.”