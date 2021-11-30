City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile today?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

KPMG

KPMG has posted a new partner to its financial services technology practice, who moves from technology and consulting giant IBM.

The former chief technology officer for IBM’s financial services offering, Bharat Bhushan, joins the Big Four firm after more than a decade at the US tech heavyweight.

“It is an exciting time to be working in technology and there have been enormous advances over the last few years, for example in the AI and cloud space,” Bhushan said.

Under the new role, Bhushan will lead and support sales campaigns and tech projects.

“Bharat’s experience, network and expertise will be a great asset to our Connected Technology team,” chief digital officer Lisa Heneghan said.

Teneo

Advisory firm Teneo has hired the former chief restructuring officer at Co-operative Bank as a new senior advisor.

Working within Teneo’s financial services restructuring business, Tom Wood brings a wealth of experience in maximising value for shareholders when firm’s enter rocky fiscal waters.

“Tom’s experience and knowledge will really complement our financial services restructuring offering to our clients and we are delighted Tom will be part of the team,” CEO Dan Butters said.

The incoming senior advisor has held a number of board positions prior to taking on the role at Deloitte’s restricting spin-off.

Totum Partners

London-basedrecruitment firm Totum Partners has appointed Linklaters’ ex-global HR director as its first non-executive director.

Bringing experience from across blue-chip sector companies, Chris Lynch is set to help Totum expand its services and bolster relationships with legal firms.

Lynch’s appointment forms part of the recruiter’s plans to double in size over the next financial year, as it seeks to capitalise on the current professional services recruitment boom.

“We are delighted to welcome Chris to the team. Her outstanding experience in some of the UK’s leading professional service firms will be invaluable as we seek to implement our ambitious growth plans,” founding director Tim Skipper said.