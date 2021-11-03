City Moves: Who's switching jobs in the Square Mile today?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Reed Smith

Reed Smith has bolstered its London-based Financial Industry Group with two fresh hires.

Paulette Mastin and Paul Regan join as a partner and as counsel, respectively, “whose practices are of great importance to our global bank and service provider clients,” Reed Smith EMEA managing partner Tamara Box said.

Mastin, who advises bank and independent corporate trustees, agents and companies on a wide variety of capital market transactions such as equity linked and regulatory capital issues, loan participation notes and high yield bonds, is set to represent corporate trustees and issuers on post-issue matters.

“Having worked with many Reed Smith lawyers on corporate trust matters over the years, I have been frequently impressed by the technical ability of this group, the breadth of its trustee relationships, and the firm’s commitment to building out a world-class corporate trust practice,” she said.

While Regan, who moves from Bank of New York Mellon, will focus on advising corporate trustees on bond transactions, loan participation notes, medium term notes and covered bonds.

“The arrival of Paulette and Paul, lawyers with stellar reputations in the market, truly takes us to the next level and cements our market-leading position, Panos Katsambas, global co-chair of Reed Smith’s Financial Industry Group said.

Slater and Gordon

Legal firm Slater and Gordon has added a principle lawyer to its family department.

Kevin Bristow, who is also a partner at Jakes, specialises in private children matters.

With experience at the Hague Convention, the High Court, County Courts and all levels of the Magistrates, the incoming lawyer brings the national Slater and Gordon family team to 14.

His appointment follows that of Helen Morgan, John Owens, Emma McMorrow, Gabrielle Dugan, Clare Pinnington, John Newberry, Angela Brown, Sarah Wilcox, Helen Royle and Pooja Patel in August.

“He brings with him a wealth of experience in family law and is a well-respected member of our community,” head of family, Georgina Chase said.

“His appointment solidifies our commitment to growing the team nationwide and we very much look forward to continuing this growth.”

Unum UK

Unum UK has appointed the chair of British Gas Insurance’s Remuneration Committee as a new non-executive director to its board.

Stuart Vann, who was most recently CEO of Esure Group, will take on the role of Audit Committee chair, as the employee benefits provider strengthens its leadership team.

“I’m delighted to welcome Stuart into his new role,” Unum UK CEO Mark Till said.

“I know that he is excited about this opportunity and I’m certainly looking forward to working closely with him as we continue to push forward with our strategy and growth agenda.”

Till added that his experience and values “will undoubtedly benefit our business as we continue to ensure that Unum UK is well placed as both a market leader and employer.”