City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

CPW

CPW has hired a new apprentice to its London office, as the consultancy firm looks to upskill the next generation of engineers.

Joining the firm’s apprenticeship programme, which was set up over 20 years ago, Joshua Yeboah is set to specialise in sustainable mechanical and electrical engineering.

“I’m delighted to welcome Joshua to the London team and am confident that he, along with the other apprentices, will gain valuable experience and industry insight at CPW,” director of the London office, Carl Standley said.

“We have a really experienced team here in London who are working on some truly fantastic projects, so our trainees definitely get a hands approach to learning and we’re looking forward to supporting Joshua as he progresses.”

Tangle Teezer

Haircare brand Tangle Teezer has posted a former British Gas Residential Services managing director to its board.

Susan Hooper, who also sits on the boards of Moonpig, Eurowag and Uber UK, will help the business deliver on its environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies.

The board veteran will also support the brand’s expansion after it secured backing from Mayfair Equity Partners last year and nearly doubled its revenue to £44m year on year.

“Her diverse experience with both consumer and purpose-led brands, both in the UK and international markets, make her a great addition to the team,” CEO James Vowles said.

“We look forward to working with Susan on building out our commitment to all our stakeholders, including shareholders, our communities and the environment.”

Aviva Investors

Aviva Investors has appointed a new co-manager for its Aviva Investors Climate Transition Global Equity Fund.

Andrea Carzana joins the firm after seven years at Columbia Threadneedle, where he was an equities fund manager for ESG and sustainable outcome strategies.

Reporting to head of equities Alistair Way, and working closely with co-manager Max Burns, Carzana will draw on the investment ideas and analysis of the ESG research and global equities teams.

“I’m delighted that Andrea is joining Aviva Investors as he will be a great asset to the team,” said Way. “He brings extensive experience in sustainable outcomes, including climate strategies.

“He will be a great addition and will further enhance our existing capabilities in sustainable outcomes as we continue to work with our clients to support the transition to a low carbon economy.”