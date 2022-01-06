City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Bibby Financial Services

Bibby Financial Services (BFS) has poached its new chief people and organisation officer from British Business Bank as it seeks to boost support for SMEs in the new year.

Helen Norris, who brings more than three decades experience to the role, has held several positions at HSBC and Nationwide across six years.

“I’m thrilled to be joining BFS as such an important time in its strategic progression and look forward to meeting with colleagues and business partners over the coming weeks,” she said, after stepping into the position at the beginning of the month.

CEO Jonathan Andrew said: “Attracting someone of Helen’s calibre, with such extensive and widespread experience of the financial services sector, is testament to our ambition.”

The Arch Company

Small business landlord The Arch Company has appointed a new CEO to the helm, as well as an asset management director.

Former Grosvenor chief executive for the UK and Ireland Craig McWilliam has stepped into the top position after a year as programme director of the NHS new hospitals programme.

While incoming asset management director John Robson joins from the Workspace Group.

“I look forward to getting to know the staff and customers… I’m excited about the prospect of many hundreds of new small businesses finding a home in railway arches in the months and years ahead,” McWilliam said.

Read more Pepco CEO to step down this year due to health reasons

J O Hambro Capital Management

J O Hambro Capital Management (JOHCM’s) has hired a new distribution business manager for its operations in the UK, Europe and Asia.

Joining after four years at Aviva Investors, Jonathan Rudling will help the asset manager coordinate its market intelligence and regional distribution strategies.

Rudling, whose hiring forms part of JOHCM’s growth plans, had previously spent more than a decade at fellow asset manager Abrdn.

“His proven expertise leading business and market intelligence efforts will give us the ability to grow our business and better serve our clients across the UK, Europe and Asia,” head of sales and distribution Tjeerd Voskamp said.