City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

London First completes leadership shuffle

Muniya Barua

Laura Osborne

Business lobby organisation London First has strengthened its leadership team this week as it channels its focus on the capital’s return to growth, emerging from the pandemic.

Former director of corporate communications at the CBI, Muniya Barua has been confirmed as the organisation’s new director of strategy and policy, following a period as interim.

Prior to the move, Barua spent three years as London First’s director of corporate affairs. And was previously managing director of corporate affairs at Newington Communications, now part of SEC Newgate.

“London First has, for many years, led the way in shaping the future of the capital – from spearheading the role of mayor of London and driving the campaign for Crossrail,” Barua said.

“I look forward to working with members and allies across the country to drive forward our policy agenda to accelerate London and the UK’s recovery.”

While Laura Osborne has been promoted to corporate affairs director, from her previous role as director of strategic communications and campaigns.

Incoming corporate affairs lead, Osborne, said: “I am thrilled to join the London First leadership team at such a vital moment for the capital and its recovery.

She added that she looks forward to driving real change in the months and years ahead as the city rebuilds itself post-pandemic.

Before joining London First, Osborne advised broadband company CityFibre during its expansion into the consumer market – after moving from her communications director at Which?

The two fresh hires follow that of John Dickie as CEO in May, who said: “Their passion, energy and drive will help us deliver our mission to make post-pandemic London the best place in the world to live, work, and play for the benefit of the whole UK”

Both will report to Dickie and complete the organisation’s latest leadership rejig.

BoE veteran joins HSBC Asset Management

Michael Cross

HSBC Asset Management has hired a new global fixed income chief information (CIO) officer who will be based in London from September onwards.

Michael Cross will head the firm’s fixed income investment platform, as well as chair the fixed income strategic forum.

To coordinating the firm’s investment outlook, scenarios, risks and trends – Cross brings over three decades of industry experience to the position – with 20 years spent at the Bank of England (BoE).

After joining the asset manager as global head of official sector institutions in 2015, Cross has spent some six years at the firm and moves from his most recent position as vice-chair of institutional business.

Cross will report to the firm’s global CIO, Xavier Baraton, who said Cross’ “strong credentials” in managing fixed income teams and “high calibre profile” alongside his focus on FX and rates at the BoE will bolster the firm’s fixed income asset management.

Baraton added: “His visibility across the industry and experience in engaging with public sector clients will contribute to further strengthening our relationships with senior decision-makers across all client segments.”

Former PwC lead joins London’s 11:FS consultancy division

London-based consultancy challenger 11:FS has posted a former PwC lead to its senior management team.

Joining as consulting partner, Pierre Legrand will help the firm in its expansion plans – as it looks to add new international client projects.



“I’m excited about the opportunity to help change the fabric of financial services and to impact how our clients and their customers’ lives will change as a result of our work,” Legrand said.

As a digital banking and financial services transformation specialist, Legrand has held several leadership positions in consulting and banking, as well as at various e-commerce startups in San Francisco.

Legrand has also led PwC’s experience centre and technology consulting group aimed at banks across the Asia Pacific market.



The group’s CEO and co-founder David Brear said: “To say this is an exciting time for us is an understatement.

“Pierre coming onboard signifies the start of our push for global growth. We plan to have a major impact on the industry and grow 10x over the next six years. From the first time I met Pierre, it was clear he had just the right experience and attitude to help us get there.”

Deloitte bolsters ESG M&A offering with fresh lead

James Hilburn

Deloitte’s financial advisory practice has appointed a to lead the firm’s new environmental, societal and governance (ESG) mergers and acquisitions (M&A) offering.

Based in the firm’s New Street Square office, James Hilburn is set to support clients in meeting their societal and environmental ambitions through M&A transactions.

“Sustainability has a vital role to play unlocking business value as we work with our clients at the decisive intersection between commerce and the environment,” Hilburn explained.

“Through strategic planning, harnessing ESG can also become a source of competitive advantage in the world of M&A.”

Hilburn joins from emissions data firm Carbon Intelligence where he was director of financial services.

The incoming ESG lead has also held M&A and corporate venturing leadership roles in Deloitte Africa and managed a pan-African impact investment fund.

Head of Deloitte’s UK financial advisory practice, Richard Bell, said: “Not only is ESG influencing business strategies and decision-making, but is also measurably increasing asset values.

“This activity presents both substantial risks and opportunities to our clients, so we are delighted to have James steering this offering.”

Mazars appoints public sector assurance partner

Tax, audit and advisory firm Mazars has hired a new partner, who left the firm in 2016, into its London-based public sector assurance team this week.

Suresh Patel joins the firm as a familiar face for Mazars’ national public sector assurance team.

The incoming partner is set to focus on growing the firm’s wider national public sector assurance business.

“We are delighted to welcome Suresh back to Mazars as a partner. His expertise in public sector assurance will be invaluable as we continue to develop the range and depth of services we are able to offer our clients,” fellow partner and head of public services, Peter Cudlip, said.

Patel will also help to strengthen the links between Mazar’s public services teams internationally.

As an elected member of the Council of the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA), Patel will continue to be involved with CIPFA working groups at Mazars.