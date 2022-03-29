City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

Dominvs Group

London-based real estate developer Dominvs Group has appointed the former CEO of Travis Perkins Properties (TPP) as a senior advisor.

Martin Meech steps onto the board with more than four decades of property experience, spanning M&A, strategic development, finance structuring, and operational property activities.

Meech, who stepped down from the TPP helm last year, previously helds property director roles at a string of businesses, including Halfords, Gateway Supermarkets, and Dixons Group.

“Martin brings a huge amount of experience, expertise, and energy to Dominvs, and his incredible track-record at Travis Perkins and his reputation in the industry speaks for itself,” Dominvs Group’s Preetpal Ahluwalia said.

“I know he’s going to be an invaluable source of independent advice and strategic guidance for the business as we continue to ambitiously grow and expand.”

Hines

Real estate firm Hines has confirmed two new hires to help grow its UK asset management and development teams, following four fresh hired announced in January.

Leonora Downes, who joins from British Land, will be responsible for retail leasing at 80 New Bond Street, Hines’ flagship mixed-use retail and office scheme in the West End.

While Nick Hopwood joins the development management team as an associate from Ennismore, where he was responsible for projects across London and Barcelona.

“These new appointments build on a string of recent hires for Hines UK, each of which will support the expansion of our asset management and development expertise in line with our strategy for continued growth,” senior managing director and country head Ross Blair said.

“Leonora and Nick will drive the delivery and ongoing success of Hines UK’s flagship projects, building on our market-leading track record of delivering strong returns to clients and exceptional service to customers.”

Similarweb

Website rankings and analytics provider Similarweb has bolstered its London office with a new head of sales for investor solutions across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as well as the Asia-Pacific region.

Parissa Monadjemi previously ran her own advisory company Ananda Care, advising start-ups in Femtech on value creation and commercial growth.

The incoming sales lead also brings experience from her 20 years in the banking sector, having spent 16 years at JP Morgan in the corporate and investment bank in London and New York.