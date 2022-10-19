City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Merkle

Customer experience management firm Merkle has posted a new chief operating officer to lead its business across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

Christiane Georg, who brings more than 25 years worth of experience to the new role, will help boost automation and growth in the business.

Her appointment comes as clients continue racing to meet changing customer expectations.

“Her deep experience in business innovation, large-scale digital transformation and operational excellence is critical in today’s environment, as we advance and optimise our offering,” EMEA president Margaret Wagner said.

Kyriba

Payments and finance solutions firm Kyriba has bolstered its London office with a fresh vice president of sales for Northern Europe.

William Goodall is set to lead the firm’s sales strategy in the UK and Ireland.

The incoming executive has previously held top sales and treasury positions at a number of global organisations, including J.P. Morgan.

“We are pleased to welcome William and we look forward to supporting his efforts to strategically develop sales and significantly expand our business in Northern Europe. In addition to contributing greatly to our sales, his knowledge and experience will also help us to grow in the future” Jean-Luc Robert, chairman and CEO of Kyriba, said.

Oberon Investments

Boutique investment management group Oberon Investments has poached its latest director of investor relations and sales from wealth management and corporate broking firm WH Ireland.

Aimee McCusker had been managing the investor relations department with WH Ireland and assisting their equity sales business for the past five years.

During her time at WH Ireland, McCusker aided UK fundraises and initial public offerings.

“She brings with her considerable knowledge across a number of functions and I look forward to working with Aimee and warmly welcome her to our expanding Capital Markets team,” Mike Seabrook, head of Oberon Capital, said.