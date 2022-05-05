City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Kingswood

Wealth and investment management group Kingswood Holdings has hired an EY veteran as a technology transformation lead to develop the firm’s recently launched online client portal.

Christopher Calvocoressi, who joins from Schroders Personal Wealth, will be responsible for leading Kingswood’s technology transformation agenda.

The incoming lead previously spent the best part of a decade at the Big Four firm.

“Christopher’s extensive skills and knowledge of leading best-in-class technology initiatives will help us to build propositions that help more people access financial advice and to enhance their experience, particularly in an increasingly digitised world,” CEO David Lawrence said. “We’re delighted to have him on board.”

CFA Institute

The CFA Institute, a global association of investment professionals, has posted a new managing director of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) to its London office.

Stepping into the role later this month, Dana Day is set to focus on bolstering the reputation of the Institute in the regions.

Day, who will report to managing director of global partnerships Paul Moody, will also be responsible for promoting CFA Institute offerings, products, and services into EMEA markets.

“Dana’s deep understanding of CFA Institute, having previously spent more than five years with us, and more importantly her expertise in strategic relationship management means that she is well suited for this position,” said Moody. “She has a passion for the EMEA region and will be instrumental in leading this region and its many stakeholders.”

McCarthy Denning

City law firm McCarthy Denning has strengthened its corporate group with a new partner.

Tina Williams, joining from Fox Williams where she was a founding partner, advises professional practices and individual partners on partnership and corporate law.

Having worked with a number of US law firms in the UK and European Union, Williams also advises individual partners on issues such as exits, discrimination and bullying claims.

“This is a highly significant addition for McCarthy Denning as we build our profile and client base across professional and financial services partnerships,” CEO Warren Wooldridge said, adding that “Tina is without doubt one of the UK’s leading partnership law practitioners.”