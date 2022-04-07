City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Tritax Group

Logistics real estate investment manager Tritax has hired a new director of ESG, who will be based out of its London office.

Alan Somerville, who acted as a consultant for the company at the beginning of the year, will lead the implementation of the group’s ESG strategy.

Somerville, once Cushman & Wakefield’s energy, infrastructure and sustainability lead, is also a member of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Net Zero.

“By appointing someone of Alan’s calibre, with such a deep understanding of the ESG landscape, we can make a step change in the delivery of our ESG strategy,” head of asset management, Petrina Austin, said.

Linklaters

Linklaters has promoted 17 new partners in London, from across its antitrust and foreign investment group, mainstream corporate, dispute resolution, banking, capital markets, energy infrastructure, real estate and tax practices.

Joining the law firm at the beginning of May will be Jonathan Ford, Daniel Law, Jane Cai, Peter McCabe, Dominic da Gama Campos, Andrew Lynch, Jamie Coomber, James Hennah, Angus Graham, Juliana Leite de Barros, Rohan Saha, Rowland Light, Aditi Srivastava, Maryam Adamji, Raza Naeem, Matthew Plaskow and Siobhan Burton.

The new appointments form part of a hiring spree of 41 partners worldwide, including across Brussels, New York and Hong Kong.

Senior partner and chair Aedamar Comiskey said: “Each promotion is a hugely deserved recognition of top talent, hard work and dedication to delivery strategic excellence; and I know they’ll continue to further our bold and ambitious growth.”

Ankura

Services and advisory firm Ankura has bolstered in office in the capital with three fresh hires,

Ex-Deutsche Bank head Lee Hale, former Serious Fraud Office (SFO) lead Jonathan Brown and forensic accounting specialist Richard Indge join as senior managing directors to strengthen the firm’s forensic accounting, financial investigations, sanctions and anti-financial crime offerings.

The new appointments follow its recent launch of the European turnaround and restructuring practice in London.

“We are delighted to have Lee, Jonathan, and Richard join us at such a critical time for the business,” CEO Kevin Lavin said.