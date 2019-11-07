City Moves - Who's switching jobs at British Business Bank, OSTC and Fladgate?

Today’s City Moves includes British Business Bank, OSTC and Fladgate

British Business Bank

The British Business Bank, the UK government’s economic development bank, has announced the appointment of Neeta Atkar as senior independent director to its board, effective from 16 November. Neeta steps into the role having served as a non-executive director since 2016 and will continue to chair the British Business Bank’s Risk Committee. Before that, Neeta was chief risk officer at TSB Bank. In a 25-year career in risk management, she has held senior positions at a number of financial services firms, in addition to the Bank of England and various financial regulatory bodies. She currently serves on the board of Yorkshire Building Society Group and is also chair of its Risk Committee. Lord Smith, chair of the British Business Bank, said: “I am pleased to welcome Neeta to her new role as senior independent director and look forward to working with her closely as we continue to make finance markets work better for smaller UK businesses.

OSTC

OSTC, a leading global derivatives trading and education business, has announced the appointment of Corey Smalley as head of strategy and change. Corey’s first started his career at the British Army, where he was promoted to commanding officer of the third regiment of the Royal Logistics Corps. Corey has also served in senior leadership roles with Nato the European Union and the United Nations and his operational experience includes counter-insurgency, anti-terrorism, stabilisation, peacekeeping, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. He has offered strategic advice and mentorship to governments, militaries, humanitarian organisations and international councils, notably including the government of Mali, the US Department of Defence and most recently as senior defence advisor to the Government of Bermuda. Lee Hodgkinson, chief of OSTC, said Corey is a “perfect fit” for the team.



Fladgate

Top 100 UK law firm Fladgate has announced the appointment of Mark Spash as partner in the private wealth team. Mark brings substantial experience in advising a wide range of private client matters with particular emphasis on inheritance tax and estate planning for domestic and international high net worth individuals, families and trustees. Most recently, Mark was Head of private client law at Blake Morgan. Grant Gordon, head of corporate at Fladgate, added: “We are excited to welcome Mark to the firm and our market leading private wealth team. Mark is widely known for his bespoke and holistic approach in delivering solutions to prestigious clients. We know Mark will be an invaluable addition.”

Main image: Getty