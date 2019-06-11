City Moves – Who’s switching jobs?

Today’s City Moves includes KPMG, Reviral and FTI Consulting.

KPMG

KPMG has announced the appointment of Phil Abram as chair for its London region practice. Phil will work closely with management teams to oversee operations and drive the growth strategy across the five offices which make up KPMG’s London region, (Cambridge, Norwich, Gatwick, Milton Keynes and Watford). In addition, he will lead the national market teams based in the firm’s headquarters in Canary Wharf, which specialise in working with mid-market businesses. There are approximately 1,500 staff based across the firm’s London region. Phil, who joined the firm in 1996, has been a partner for the last 14 years and previously led the firms transaction services practice and regional deal advisory team. Alongside his role as chair of the London region practice, he will continue to advise clients on their M&A activity and lead a portfolio of ongoing client relationships. Phil succeeds Kevin Smith who has been London region chair for the last four years.

Reviral

Reviral, a clinical-stage company focused on developing novel, antiviral compounds that target respiratory syncytial virus has announced that Alex C. Sapir has been appointed chief executive officer (CEO) and elected to the board of directors, effective 10 June 2019. Alex succeeds Dr. Eddy Littler, who will serve as chief operating officer. He brings to Reviral many years of combined strategic and commercial experience in the biotechnology industry. From 2016 through 2018, Alex was the president and CEO at Dova Pharmaceuticals. From January 2006 to May 2016, he served as executive vice president for United Therapeutics, During his 10-year tenure at United Therapeutics, Alex was responsible for all commercial-related activity, seeing the company grow to a firm generating $1.6bn (£1.3bn) annually. He began his career at Glaxosmithkline, where he served in a variety of strategic and commercial roles.

FTI Consulting

Romy Comiter has joined FTI Consulting as a managing director within the insurance global services team. Prior to her appointment she held senior positions at Mazars where she was a partner in the financial services team. Romy has been working in the insurance sector for more than 30 years, developing computer models and technology solutions to assist clients in managing large complex sets of data. Her primary focus has been claims, helping clients to assess, manage and mitigate liability, and her speciality is long tail claims such as asbestos, environmental contamination and various health hazard losses. Romy has designed and led large international claim audit programmes.