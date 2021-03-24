City Moves: Who is switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

Snakes and Ladders provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every Wednesday afternoon. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

BDBF lands former Slater & Gordon’s head

Claire Dawson

Employment law firm BDBF has hired former national head of employment at Slater & Gordon’s as its new equity partner.

Most recently a partner at employment law firm CC Solicitors in Dublin, Claire Dawson is set to bring 17 years’ worth of experience to the firm.

“Claire joins us as the world of work is about to undergo yet another period of radical change as we move out of lockdown,” managing partner of BDBF, Gareth Brahams, said.

The law veteran also has a particular interest in issues facing women at work, including pregnancy and maternity discrimination, the gender pay gap and sexual harassment.

“My practice is a natural fit with BDBF as I focus on representing senior individuals in the City on a variety of employment matters, with a particular focus on complex exits and complaints of whistleblowing and discrimination,” Dawson added.

Peel Hunt strengthens energy research team

Nick Walker

Investment bank Peel Hunt has bolstered its new energy team with an equity research analyst hire as green investments pick up speed in the financial sector.

Nick Walker joins the bank to cover new energy and clean technology within its growing new energy team as both mainstream and specialist ESG institutions look to make renewable energy investments.

Walker joins from Arden Partners where he was research director of renewable energy, cleantech and sustainability.

Bringing with him over 20 years of experience, Walker’s research focus will be on the new generation of emerging ‘new energy’ companies – concentrating on hydrogen production, energy storage, battery technologies, carbon capture and EV charging infrastructure.

“Given significant lead times, technological risk and the influence of policy, analysis of new energy is a complex undertaking that offers significant rewards for investors, and so we are delighted to further bolster our team’s expertise,” head of research at Peel Hunt, Charles Hall, said.

Asia House hires research and advisory lead

Phyllis Papadavid

Think tank Asia House has appointed a new head of research and advisory who will join the London-based firm in April.

Phyllis Papadavid, currently a research associate at the Overseas Development Institute and associate faculty in analytics and strategy at Columbia University, will lead research and advisory at Asia House.

“With the world increasingly looking to Asia as a powerhouse of global economic growth, there are tremendous commercial opportunities emerging in the region, and I’m looking forward to helping Asia House clients achieve success in Asia and beyond,” Papadavid said.

Previously holding leadership roles at BNP Paribas and Societe Generale CIB, and has advised the Government of Mongolia, Papadavid brings a wealth of experience in economics and financial strategy.

“As an independent think tank, we are committed to producing trusted research that informs business decisions and drives engagement between Asia, the Middle East and Europe, and Phyllis is the perfect person to lead our activities in this space,” chief executive, Michael Lawrence, said.

PA Consulting Group hires ex-KPMG partner

Rachel Hugo

PA Consulting Group, which specialises in strategy, technology and innovation, has appointed a new partner from KPMG.

Rachel Hugo is set to lead PA’s global aerospace, industrials and manufacturing team, with over 25 years of experience.

Hugo was previously a lead advisory partner for aerospace, defence and industrial clients at KPMG.

Responsible for designing growth strategies and programmes across the UK and the rest of the world, she brings with her experience in emerging technologies and data insight.

EY hires strategy and transactions leader

Will Fisher

EY has hired a new strategy and transactions (SaT) sector leader for telecoms, media and technology (TMT) amid a surge of tech and telecoms deals in the UK.

Will Fisher, who has 21 years of experience working in the TMT sector, will lead the SaT TMT team after starting his career with the firm in Brisbane, Australia in 1995.

“The deals market is running hot in the UK, particularly within the TMT sector as investors review and reshape their portfolios,” Fisher said.

“The pandemic has only accelerated the timeline for the wholescale embrace of new technologies and telecoms infrastructure.”

Fisher has previously lead projects across all aspects of transactions, including capital markets, private equity and cross-border deal activity.

“The extensive experience of Will and his team will ensure trusted guidance through the largest, most complex deals,” head of TMT, Praveen Shankar, said.

A&O Consulting expands team with FCA hire

A&O Consulting, Allen & Overy’s strategic and regulatory consulting business, has appointed a former Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) director as managing director.

Marc Teasdale joins from the FCA after 20 years, where he was most recently the director of wholesale supervision.

Joining in September, the ex-FCA lead joins the firm in its bid to grow its financial services practice.

“He brings with him a wealth of expertise and I have no doubt he will be a great asset to the team. His deep regulatory knowledge will serve us well as we continue with our plans to expand,” CEO, Sally Dewar, said.

Savills bolsters building consultancy team

David Wharton

Savills has expanded its building and project consultancy team with the appointment of a new director at the firm’s Margaret Street head office in London.

David Wharton joins from construction consultancy Lysander where he was director and key account manager for GLP.

With over 25 years’ experience, Wharton will join the London development project management team, working alongside Will Cooper.

“I have worked alongside many of my new colleagues on projects for key clients, including GLP, over the years and it will be great to finally join them on the same side of the table,” Wharton said.

As director of the building and project consultancy team, Wharton is set to bolster its industrial and logistics capability.

“We are very pleased to welcome David to Savills. His experience and expertise in the industrial & logistics sector will undoubtedly help to further strengthen our capability and ensure we can continue to offer a best in class service to our clients,” Simon Collett, head of building & project consultancy, added.

Plenitude appoints former HSBC director

Financial crime, risk and compliance specialist Plenitude has appointed a former HSBC managing director as a senior advisor.

Barbara Patow has joined the financial risk specialist to advise clients with enhancing their financial crime compliance (FCC) frameworks.

With over 30 years of banking industry experience, Patow brings extensive knowledge of financial crime risk and operational management.

“Barbara will play a key role in terms of providing strategic advice and guidance on our business strategy and growth plans,” managing director, Alan Paterson, said.

Before joining Plenitude, Patow held senior leadership roles at HSBC in the financial crime and compliance divisions.

“Combating financial crime is a priority in our society. Our clients’ transformation programmes are not just about the practical implications of implementing FCC frameworks but an organisation-wide effort to drive cultural change to enhance the understanding that everyone has a part to play in managing this risk,” Patow said.

