City Moves for 6 February - Who's switching jobs at Dentsu Aegis, Lloyds and AlixPartners?

Today’ City Moves includes Dentsu Aegis, Lloyds and AlixPartners

Dentsu Aegis



Dentsu Aegis Network has announced the appointment of Hamish Nicklin as executive director of media for the UK and Ireland. Hamish will be responsible for leading the commercial growth of the group’s media line of business by continuing its tradition of offering clients’ services that are built seamless access to the network’s full range of capabilities. He joins the business from the Guardian where he spent three and a half years as chief revenue officer. There he has played a pivotal role in executing the business strategy that has brought sustainable growth despite a challenging marketplace for publishers. Prior to that he held senior roles at digital business AOL and Google following a stint working in the financial sector. Euan Jarvie, chief executive of Dentsu Aegis, said: “Hamish is a truly creative business leader with a reputation built out of an ability to maximise the opportunities for sustainable growth. He has also showcased a real understanding of how digital is transforming our industry and how that can be leveraged to build lasting partnerships. I look forward to our business benefitting the unique skills and perspectives that Hamish will bring as we continue to focus on delivering the best services in the marketplace for our clients.”



Lloyds



Lloyds Bank has added to its Media, Technology and Creative Industries team in London with the appointment of Jordan Humphrey as a relationship manager. Jordan initially joined Lloyds Bank as an apprentice, before stints managing local business relationships and business development for the bank. He joins the team, led by Darren Cable and part of Lloyds’ small and medium-sized enterprise banking remit, to focus on supporting start-up, fast-growth businesses in the tech, media and creative space, at a time when the sector is booming across the capital. Commenting on his new role, Jordan said: “From the shared work spaces of Silicon Roundabout to the incubators of Canary Wharf, London is the place to be for fast-growth, high-ambition tech start-ups. These businesses are all different and it’s vital they’ve got a banking partner who understands this and is on hand to help them achieve their growth targets.”



AlixPartners



Global consulting firm AlixPartners has

announced the promotion of Ben Browne to managing director. Ben has more than 15 years’ restructuring experience, having focused on liquidity

management, financial and operational restructuring, stakeholder management, contingency planning, and formal restructuring. Rob Hornby, Local Market Leader, London, said: “[Ben] exemplifies AlixPartners’ core values, while delivering high impact results.”