City Moves for 4 March — Who's switching jobs at Truelayer, Vaynermedia and Profusion?

Today’s City Moves includes Truelayer, Vaynermedia and Profusion

Truelayer



Truelayer, a leading provider of financial APIs, has appointed payments expert Max Emilson as chief revenue officer to drive global sales and nurture current partnerships. Prior to joining Truelayer, Max spent eight years working for Klarna, helping grow the business from a local payment method in the Nordics to a well-known global brand. As vice president of channel sales he created partnerships with major e-commerce players including Stripe, Shopify, and Adyen, and was part of the team that created a small and medium business package to automate sales, boosting its scalability.



Vaynermdia



Vaynermedia London announced that Becky McOwen-Banks will be joining the agency as its first executive creative director. Becky joins from FCB Inferno, where she was creative director for over five years creating award-winning work for UEFA Women as well as BMW, Nivea, NS&I and The Girl Effect. Rob Lenois, global chief creative officer of Vaynermedia, added: “The creative momentum we’ve experienced across the board recently has been phenomenal. Hiring Becky as our very first executive creative director for the London market speaks volumes to where we are going.”



Profusion



Data science company Profusion has announced that Charlie Wijeratna has joined its board as non-executive director. Charlie will help expand Profusion’s commercial offering, develop its charitable programmes and support its new Data Academy. Natalie Cramp, chief executive of Profusion, said: “Appointing Charlie is a real coup for us. [He] brings a wealth of senior experience from a range of different organisations. This talent and insight will help Profusion capitalise on the soaring demand for data-driven marketing services.”

Main image: Getty