City Moves for 30 March - Who's switching jobs at Matterport, Allica Bank and Acxiom?

Today’s City Moves includes Matterport, Allica Bank and Acxiom

Matterport



Matterport, the spatial data capture firm, has announced the appointment of Robin Daniels as chief marketing officer (CMO). Robin will lead Matterport’s worldwide marketing strategy at a time of rapid growth for the company. He will drive all marketing and communications initiatives globally to bring Matterport’s vision to life across all channels and markets. Before joining Matterport, Robin was CMO at Wework. Prior to that, he held leadership positions at Linkedin, Salesforce, and Box, and worked with many startups as an adviser and mentor.



Allica Bank



Allica Bank, the business bank with a focus on empowering small and medium-sized businesses, has announced the appointment of Lawrence Holland as head of deposits. Lawrence will play a leading role in developing the bank’s range of savings accounts as Allica Bank diversifies its product offering. Lawrence joins Allica Bank from Aldermore, where he was head of propositions. Prior to this he worked for the Nationwide Building Society and brings over 10 years’ experience working with small and medium-sized businesses in the financial services industry. Mark Stephens, chief executive of Allica Bank said: “Lawrence’s appointment is a big step towards the realisation of our goal [at Allica Bank], and his experience will be invaluable as we navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead.”



Acxiom



Data and technology foundation Acxiom has announced the appointment of Mike Menzer as its executive vice president and general manager for its international business. With over 20 years of experience, Mike previously served as senior vice pesident at Acxiom, responsible for strategic accounts. Prior to joining Acxiom, Mike spent seven years at Teradata as managing director for Northeast Financial Services, where he was responsible for go-to-market strategies and worked with Fortune 500 clients to lead sales and service efforts. Mike was also previously regional sales manager at Sybase, and has held customer-focused roles at HP and Cable & Wireless. He has relocated to London from New Jersey for the role. Chad Engelgau, chief executive at Acxiom, said: “We’re very pleased to have Mike in this senior role. In every role he’s had at Acxiom, he’s delivered transformative, positive change by innovating with our clients and their customers.” Mike said: “I’m excited to take on this new position as head of international, and to be working closely with my colleagues across Acxiom and IPG. We’ve hit 2.0 of the information economy, and there are challenges along with huge opportunity.”

Main image: Getty