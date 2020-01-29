City Moves for 29 January - Who's switching jobs at TalkTalk, Countryside and SDL?

Today’s City Moves includes TalkTalk, Countryside and SDL

TalkTalk



TalkTalk has hired the former BBC journalist and campaign strategist, Lucy Thomas,

as director of corporate affairs. Lucy joins from the communications agency, Edelman, where she was senior director, leading campaigns and advising major brands like Uber, Sainsbury’s and Coca Cola on corporate reputation, PR, political campaigning and crisis

management. Tristia Harrison, chief executive of Talktalk said: “I’m thrilled that Talktalk is gaining Lucy’s media and campaigning expertise. She joins an excellent communications and public affairs team at a really important time for the business, as the government and Ofcom consider major changes to the industry and the debate about full fibre networks is at the top of the political agenda.”



Countryside



UK mixed-tenure developer Countryside has promoted Daniel King to managing director of its successful Partnerships West London region. Daniel joined Countryside’s graduate programme in 2008 and worked in both the partnerships and housebuilding divisions. Since 2016, he has led developments at Acton Gardens, South Oxhey, Hounslow, Maidenhead and Kingston upon Thames and, together with the West London Board, has helped build a strong and growing business. Mike Woolliscroft, chief executive of the firm’s Partnerships South division, said: “We are delighted to have appointed Daniel to lead the further growth of the division. His track record will significantly strengthen the reach of our highly successful Partnerships West London team.”



SDL



Content management and language translation software SDL has announced the appointment of Gordon Stuart as an independent non-executive director. Gordon currently serves as the chief financial officer of Unit4 NV, a global provider of enterprise resource planning systems and business software to people-centric enterprises. He has previously served as chief financial officer of both TMF Group, the international expansion experts, and Alexander Mann Solutions, the talent acquisition managers. He has held senior positions with a number of UK listed businesses including group finance director of Xansa and group finance director of London Bridge Software Holdings. His early career was as a management consultant with McKinsey. He has also held non-executive roles at Sepura and Intec Telecom Systems. Gordon will become a member of the Audit, Nomination and Remuneration Committees in addition to his appointment to the board.