City Moves for 28 November - Who's swithcing jobs at Hymans Robertson, Jupiter and Mayer Brown?

Hymans Robertson

Hymans Robertson, the leading pensions and financial services consultancy, has appointed Victoria Panormo to be Senior defined contribution (DC) investment consultant. Victoria joins the firm from Aon where she has worked as a senior DC investment consultant and client relationship manager across a variety of sectors advising on investment strategy, plan design and plan governance. Commenting on Victoria’s appointment, Mark Jaffray, head of DC at Hymans Robertson, said: “With 14 years’ experience advising UK pensions schemes on pension and investment issues at Aon, Victoria brings a vast amount of expertise to the role. Her appointment further boosts our strong DC investment team at Hymans Robertson.”

Jupiter

Jupiter Asset Management has announced the appointment of Antoine Hucher as equity analyst. Antoine joins from BNP Paribas where he was a sell side equity research analyst, leading the analysis of large and small cap European software and IT services companies. In his new role, Antoine will contribute widely across Jupiter’s Global and regional equity product range. In addition, Antoine will have a particular focus on idea generation for the Jupiter Financial Opportunities Fund, the Jupiter International Financials Fund and the Jupiter Financial Innovation Fund, working with fund manager Guy de Blonay and product specialist Jenna Zegleman. He will help deliver alpha across these portfolios, which have increasingly focused on companies benefiting from, or enabling, the rapid digitalisation of the financial services sector.

Mayer Brown

Global law firm Mayer Brown has announced the appointment of Aimee Sharman to its banking and finance practice in London. Aimee joins the firm from Hogan Lovells, where she was a partner. Aimee has a broad practice representing both borrowers and lenders on a wide range of fund finance products and related transactions, including subscription facilities, bridge financing, general partner support and co-investment structures, asset-backed and hybrid facilities, fund of funds financing and preferred equity solutions. Dominic Griffiths, London partner at Mayer Brown, said: “Aimee is a talented, established lawyer in the fund finance market, and we are delighted to welcome her to the team. The continued expansion of our fund finance capabilities is a key priority for the firm given our strategic focus on the global finance market and financial institutions… Aimee’s arrival supports this vision.”

