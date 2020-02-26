City Moves for 26 February - Who's switching jobs at Lunson Mitchenall, Record and Alvarez & Marsal?

Today’s City Moves includes Lunson Mitchenall, Record and Alvarez & Marsal

Lunson Mitchenall



Niche retail and leisure agent, Lunson Mitchenall, has extended its London team with the appointment of Zaz Robb as a surveyor. Zaz previously worked at Shackleton and will join the firm’s new office in Covent Garden, where she will be working on projects including Canary Wharf, the O2, Brent Cross, Southbank Centre and Elephant and Castle, as well as a range of clients such as AEG, Crosstree, Hammerson, the Canary Wharf Group and Delancey.

Peter Courtney, head of London and director of Lunson Mitchenall, said: “It is great to welcome Zaz to our London team, someone with significant industry experience who will bring fresh ideas and knowledge to our exciting projects and clients.”



Record



Specialist currency manager Record is pleased has announced the appointment of Sally Francis-Cole as global head of sales and head of client team. With three decades of experience in foreign exchange sales, Sally joins having previously worked for BNP Paribas where she ran the global institutional sales team. Prior to that she spent 12 years with UBS AG in various FX sales management roles across Europe. She actively sponsors a number of female mentoring programs including as a member of One Loud Voice for Women.



Alvarez & Marsal



Global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal has appointed David Moss as a managing director, based in London. David brings more than 30 years’ experience in operational turnaround and restructuring, both as a business leader and as an advisor. He has spent the last nine years in the technology sector, initially at Skype, and then as chief operating officer of a Carlyle-owned global software business. He brings a deep understanding of A&M’s offer, having previously spent six years at the firm as a managing director.

