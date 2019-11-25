City moves for 25 November - Who's switching jobs at Civitas, Room2 and BNP Paribas?

Today’s City Moves includes Civitas, Room2 and BNP Paribas

Civitas

Civitas Social Housing has appointed Alison Hadden to its board as an independent non-executive director. Alison brings a depth of experience within social housing and local government. She has previously served

chief executive positions at several major housing associations, including Paradigm Housing, a 13,000-

home housing association based in Buckinghamshire.

Alison has also been an executive director at Circle Housing, one of the largest housing associations

in the UK. She is currently chair of Housing Plus Group, an 18,000-home housing association group, and a non-executive director and member of the Audit and Risk Committee of Yorkshire Housing.

Room2

Room2, the UK’s first hometel brand, has appointed Mark Harris as strategic investment partner. Mark’s primary role will be to help raise finance from institutions, family offices and high net worth individuals to enable up to £250m of investment into Room2’s pipeline of hometel developments across the UK. He will also advise on the growth of the Room2 platform and the development and delivery of new schemes. Mark brings more than 20 years’ industry experience including 13 years at the Carlyle Group, where he was responsible for over £2.5bn of investments. Robert Godwin, co-founder of Room2, commented: “Mark’s 20-plus years in the industry, and particularly the first-hand experience he gained at the Carlyle Group of working with small teams to grow operational platforms in alternative real estate sectors, will be invaluable.”

BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas Real Estate has appointed hotel expert Artyom Perevedentsev to its International Investment Group (IIG). Artyom will be based in London and brings high-level experience in the hospitality sector having worked for a series of renowned real estate and investment firms with well-established hotel portfolios. Artyom’s focus will be to grow the links between the hotel brokerage teams in the UK and across Europe as well as the international investment platforms in the Middle and far East. Artyom has previously worked for Eastdil Secured, where he was involved in a number of high profile hotel portfolio and single asset deals across Europe. During his career he has advised on a series of prominent hotel deals totalling over £1bn. Etienne Prongue, deputy chief executive of BNP Paribas Real Estate in the UK commented: “We are excited to welcome Artyom to the team at this critical time as the hotel market continues to grow and diversify.”

Main image: Getty