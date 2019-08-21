City Moves for 22 August – Who’s switching jobs at Blue Prism, Dixa and HSBC Global Asset Management?

Today’s City Moves includes Blue Prism, Dixa and HSBC Global Asset Management.

Blue Prism

Robotic process automation firm Blue Prism has announced that veteran enterprise software executive Eric Verniaut has joined chief operating officer. Eric has almost 30 years of experience in technology, specifically in enterprise software, professional services and solution sales. He will take immediate responsibility for overseeing all Blue Prism’s go-to-market operations, including sales, field marketing, partner management, globalisation, customer service and support. He will also focus on Blue Prism’s continued global expansion into the North American, European and Asian markets. Eric joins from SAP, where he was chief business officer for Europe, Middle East and Asia and China. In this role, he reported to the board to ensure top- and bottom-line growth of the business, maximise efficiencies and drive the overall performance of regional sales teams. He was previously at Lawson Software, a mid-market, American-based enterprise resource planning provider, where he oversaw global sales and services.

Dixa

Joseph Smith has been appointed to the newly created role of chief revenue officer (CRO) at customer service technology company Dixa, as it builds momentum in key European markets. Joseph brings over 25 years of global go-to-market experience to the role, having held senior positions with high-growth companies such as Hootsuite Media, where he was general manager international, Qubit, where he served as CRO and Emailvision, where he held the post of global sales and professional services. He joins Dixa from innovation intelligence, patent search & IP analytics software company, Patsnap, where he was general manager for Europe, Middle East and Asia, the Americas and Australia and New Zealand. Key learnings from his time include working with enterprise software companies such as BMC Software and CA Technologies.

HSBC Global Asset Management

HSBC Global Asset Management has appointed Tina Radovic as global head of credit research. Tina will be responsible for leading a 44-strong global credit research team. The platform was established in 2002 and is the foundation of the firm’s fixed-income offering, which currently has $179bn (£148bn) of assets across investment grade, high yield and securitised credit across emerging and developed markets. She joined HSBC Global Asset Management in 2003 and for the past 10 years has been head of credit research based in Paris. Prior to joining HSBC, she was a sell-side credit analyst at Credit Agricole Indosuez and Credit Lyonnais, covering various sectors in the investment grade and high yield markets.

