City Moves for 21 November - Who's switching jobs at Gulf Keystone, Sonovate 23 Capital?

Today's City Moves includes Gulf Keystone, Sonovate 23 Capital

Gulf Keystone

Oil and gas exploration firm Gulf Keystone has announced the appointment of Ian Weatherdon as chief financial officer (CFO). Ian has over 25 years’ experience in the international oil and gas industry and joins from Sino Gas and Energy, where he was CFO. Prior to this, he held various executive roles, including vice president of finance and planning for the Asia-Pacific region, and vice president of investor relations for Talisman Energy, the Canadian exploration and production company which was acquired by Repsol in 2015. He also held the CFO role at Equion Energía, a Colombian joint venture between Talisman Energy and Ecopetrol. Ian will join the board of Gulf Keystone and assume the CFO role on 13 January, taking over from Sami Zouari, who will step down as CFO on 2 December. Zouari will assist Ian for a short handover period. Jaap Huijskes, chairman of the company, said:“Following a thorough search process, I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Ian Weatherdon as CFO. Ian brings a wealth of highly relevant finance experience within the sector to the management team, and to the board. We look forward to him joining the team and to his contribution.”

Sonovate

Fintech innovator Sonovate, the UK’s leading technology and cash flow provider to companies, has announced the appointment of Bob Strudwick as its new chief technology officer (CTO). Bob will oversee Sonovate’s product roadmap, driving forward the technology that has already transformed thousands of businesses using contingent workers. He brings with him over 30 years’ experience, most recently with online fashion retailer Asos, where he was promoted to become the company’s first CTO in 2015. Commenting on the new appointment, Sonovate co-executive, Richard Prime, said: “To have someone with Bob’s experience come on board is a real game changer for us as we continue to deliver the flexible finance and world class tech that companies working with contingent workers are crying out for.”

23 Capital

Sreesha Vaman has been announced as the new head of capital markets at 23 Capital, the leading capital and solutions provider focused exclusively on the sports, music and entertainment sectors. Sreesha has more than 15 years of experience across the finance, investment banking, sports and entertainment landscape and is joining the team with a remit to build on 23 Capital’s work in the capital markets division globally. He previously spent seven years as a managing director at Guggenheim Partners across multiple roles.

