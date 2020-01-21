City Moves for 21 January - Who's switching jobs at Grosvenor, UHY Hacker Young and Bfinance?

Today’s City Moves includes Grosvenor, UHY Hacker Young and Bfinance

Grosvenor



Property firm Grosvenor has announced the appointment of Tor Burrows as director of sustainibility and innovation — a new role designed to galvanize delivery of our environmental goals for 2030 which will see the business become net carbon zero. Tor will sit on the business’ executive committee and lead a team that combines the current sustainability and innovation functions. She has most recently held the position of director of placemaking at Grosvenor in Britain and Ireland, having worked in the business for nearly a decade. Tor is part of the Westminster Property Association’s senior advisory committee and sits on the good growth committee of London’s West End Partnership. James Raynor, chief executive officer (CEO) of Grosvenor for Britain and Ireland, said: “Tor understands Grosvenor exceptionally well, having worked in different roles across the estate for nearly ten years. I am delighted to start my tenure as CEO with such a critical appointment.”



UHY Hacker Young



National accountancy group UHY Hacker Young has appointed Robert Kidson as managing director in its corporate finance team. Robert joins UHY Hacker Young after being partner and head of corporate finance in London at MHA Macintyre Hudson for over four years. Robert started his career at Barclays and held senior positions at a number of leading investment banks before moving into corporate finance. Robert will continue to focus on advising owner managed businesses on mergers and acquisitions and finance raising having completed over 150 transactions over the last 27 years. Laurence Sacker, managing partner at UHY Hacker Young London, commented: “Robert has an excellent track record in advising owner managed businesses on mergers and acquisitions and corporate fundraising. His skills will add enormous value to UHY Hacker Young’s corporate finance offering.”



Bfinance



Independent investment consultancy Bfinance has announced the appointment of prominent former LGPS investor Trevor Castledine as senior director of private markets. Trevor brings over 25 years’ experience in financial services, pensions and investments. He was formerly deputy chief investment officer (CIO) and private credit investment director at LPP, and prior to that was deputy CIO at Lancashire County Pension Fund. Peter Hobbs, managing director and head of private markets said: “We are delighted to have Trevor join the team, bringing extensive experience in private markets including private credit, private equity and real estate, as well as his deep understanding of the needs of pension funds.”

