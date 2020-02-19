City Moves for 19 February - Who's switching jobs at TRIG, Colliers International and BennBridge?

TRIG

The Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG) has announced the appointment of Tove Feld as a non-executive director. Tove has more than 25 years’ experience in the renewables sector, with a focus on offshore wind. Her previous roles include chief technical officer at Dong Energy Wind Power (now Orsted) where she had a prominent role in preparing the company for its initial public offering, as well head of engineering solutions for offshore wind at Siemens Wind Power.



Colliers international



Colliers International has increased its presence in the City of London with the hire of Jamie Nurcombe as associate director. Jamie joins from Newton Perkins, where he spent six years. He has previously worked with key institutional clients including La Salle IM, Aberdeen Standard, City of London Corporation, Columbia Threadneedle and DTZ Investors. James Walker, head of City agency at Colliers International, commented: “The City district is undergoing a real shift as the more traditional occupiers are increasingly being joined by new groups such as tech and media firms. The addition of Jamie to our team better equips us to be agile in our approach to guide and advise our clients in this fast-changing environment.”



BennBridge



Multi-boutique investment business BennBridge has hired experienced asset management leader Doug Stewart as chief executive officer (CEO). In his new role, Doug will lead BennBridge in the next phase of its European expansion. Doug joins BennBridge from Oppenheimer Funds, where he was CEO. During his three-year tenure, he was the driving force behind the group’s international expansion into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, including setting up a London office and building the team and operating model. Doug commented on his new role: “I believe in the power of active management and its ability to deliver exceptional long-term outcomes for clients, which is why I am thrilled to join BennBridge.”