City Moves for 19 August – Who’s switching jobs at 11:FS, Severfield and Sedgwick?

Today’s City Moves includes 11:FS, Severfield and Sedgwick.

11:FS

11:FS, the challenger firm that builds digitally-native financial services through technology, product and design expertise, has announced that Michael Curds has joined the firm as head of talent. He brings a wealth of experience in scaling digtally-native business, having most recently led the talent team at BCG Digital Ventures. Michael was employee number two at the firm and helped to establish a highly successful business, building and leading a function that attracted and hired the industry’s top talent. Prior to BCG, he held a number of talent leadership roles, including at digital media company Perform, audio start-up Music Qubed and Apple, where he ran recruiting for its Europe, Middle East and Asia operations.

Severfield

Louise Hardy has been appointed non-executive director at structural steel group Severfield, effective 4 September. Louise is currently a non-executive dire­ct­or at Polypipe Group, Crest Nicholson and Sirius Minerals. She is also a non-executive director at Ebbsfleet Development Corporation, set up by the gov­er­nment to deliver a new Garden City in north Kent. As an executive director, Louise was the European project excellence director at Aecom, responsible for project management across a portfolio of 10,000 projects. Between 2006 and 2013, Louise was a director at Laing O’Rourke, the largest privately-owned construction company in the UK, where she worked as the delivery partner to the Olympic Delivery Authority for the Lon­don 2012 Olympics. Prior to this Louise was at Bechtel as a project director and manager and worked for Lon­don Underground on the Jubilee Line Exten­sion Project. Louise is a Fellow of the Institution of Civil Eng­in­eers, the Chartered Management Institute and the Women’s Engineering Society. She is the win­ner of the 2019 European Women in Construction and Engin­eering, Lifetime Achievement in Construction award.

Sedgwick

Global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions Sedgwick has appointed Patrick Peters as its head of business dev­elopment for Africa and the Middle East. Patrick brings a wealth of international experience and a high level of expertise specific to Africa and the Middle East markets working with large insurance companies. Most recently, he was managing accounts across many territories ,including Egypt and South Africa as the head of international partnerships. He led the facilitat­ion of business placement in states such as the Ivory Coast, Kenya and Morocco. He has also been an oper­at­ions manager for the Foreign and Common­wealth Office in Algeria, Lebanon, Liberia, Syria and Zimbabwe.

Main image credit: Getty