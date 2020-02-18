City Moves for 18 February - Who's switching jobs at Dechert, Secure Trust Bank and Hill Dickinson?

Today’s City Moves includes Dechert, Secure Trust Bank and Hill Dickinson

Dechert



Dechert has announced the apointment of Alastair Goldrein as a partner in the firm’s London office. Alastair currently advises creditors and debtors, as well as sponsors, in a broad range of complex international restructurings and insolvencies. He also has significant experience advising on distressed investments and general finance work. Allan Brilliant, co-chair of Dechert’s financial restructuring group, commented, “We are very pleased to welcome Alastair to the firm. His deep knowledge of UK insolvency law and schemes of arrangement will enhance our financial restructuring offering to clients globally.”



Secure Trust Bank



Secure Trust Bank Commercial Finance has bolstered its senior team with the appointment of Richard Foote as its regional managing firector for London and the south-east as it looks to support more businesses seeking funding. Richard joins from ABN AMRO Commercial Finance where he held the role of director of origination and structuring in the firm’s London office. During his five years at ABN he held senior origination and portfolio management roles. Richard said: “I am delighted to be joining Secure Trust Bank at this exciting time with its strong appetite to provide alternative financing options to businesses.”



Hill Dickinson



Corporate law firm Hill Dickinson has announced the appointment of Andrew Welbourn as a consultant to the firm’s banking team in its London office. Andrew joins the team from Hogan Lovells where he worked as a partner for 19 years. He was responsible for establishing the firm’s Italian banking and project finance team and its London-based real estate finance team, which he led for five years prior to his departure at the end of 2019. Richard Capper, head of banking at Hill Dickinson, commented: ‘I am delighted that we have been joined by a lawyer of Andrew’s calibre.”

