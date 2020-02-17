City Moves for 17 February - Who's switching jobs at Pilotlight, Wincanton and Raymond James?

Today’s City Moves includes Pilotlight, Wincanton and Raymond James

Pilotlight



Pilotlight, the charity that connects the business and charitable worlds, has announced the appointment of Ed Mayo as its new chief executive. Ed is currently secretary-general of the business network Co-operatives UK, and has previously served as chief

executive of the New Economics Foundation and National Consumer Council, as well as chair of the campaign Jubilee 2000. Sally Bailey, chair of Pilotlight, commented: “Ed will help Pilotlight accelerate on its mission to help make a difference.”



Wincanton



British third-party logistics company Wincanton has announced the appointment of Mihiri Jayaweera as a non-executive director. Mihiri is currently group head of strategy and a member of the group executive committee of TP ICAP Group, the FTSE 250 professional intermediaries firm. She has previously served as a consultant at Trivedi Capital, and has held positions at Nomura International, Lehman Brothers and UBS Investment Bank. Martin Read, chairman of Wincanton, said: “I am delighted to welcome Mihiri to Wincanton. She has a deep understanding of investment banking and financial analysis and will provide further diversity of thought and balance to our board.”



Raymond James



Raymond James’s European Investment Bank has appointed Edward Griffin as managing firector for financial services. Edward will bring his experience from having worked across the financial services sector during a 20-year investment banking career at Rothschild, Credit Suisse and HSBC. Alongside Stuart Sweeney, he will have responsibility for extending the firm’s market-leading North American advisory capabilities in the financial services arena into the UK and across all of Europe.

Main image: Getty