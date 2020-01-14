City Moves for 14 January - Who's switching jobs at Commify, Unite Group and Rede Partners?

Today’s City Moves includes Commify, Unite Group and Rede Partners

Commify

Business communications firm Commify has announced the appointment of Richard Hanscott as its new chief executive officer (CEO). Richard’s most recent role was CEO of Yell where he joined in 2011, leading a successful transformation of the business to a fully digital. Prior to this, he spent 13 years in the mobile industry with NEC and Orange, delivering growth in both consumer and business-to-business markets. Carla Cico, chair of the board, commented: “After an extensive selection process, the board is delighted to have appointed Richard as Commify’s new chief executive officer. “Richard is an outstanding leader…with his experience in telecommunications

and delivering value for SMEs, [he] is primed to accelerate Commify’s growth.”

Unite Group

The Unite Group, the UK student accommodation developer, has announced the appointment of Polly Troughton to its executive team as group investment director. Polly has joined Unite following over six years at Landsec, one of the UK’s largest commercial property companies, where she was head of retail markets. She has extensive experience in capital allocation, maximising value and improving portfolio quality. Polly will lead Unite’s investment and asset management activity, following the recent acquisition of Liberty Living. Richard Smith chief executive of Unite, commented: “I’m delighted to welcome Polly to the business. Her appointment further strengthens the breadth and expertise of our executive team… She joins at an incredibly exciting time for Unite — in the wake of the Liberty Living acquisition, and the significant opportunities it provides — and I look forward to working with her.”

Rede Partners

Independent private equity fundraiser Rede Partners has hired Magnus Goodlad as head of transactions. Magnus brings a wealth of valuable experience, having managed the execution and implementation of numerous sophisticated private fund and direct investments over the past 20 years working in the industry. His previous roles include chief of staff to Lord Rothschild, partner at Hermes GPE, a global private equity and infrastructure fund, and 10 years at Top Technology Ventures and IP Group. Magnus started his career qualifying as a solicitor with Slaughter and May. Adam Turtle, co-founder at Rede Partners, said: “We are very pleased to have Magnus on board. Through his unique mix of experience, coupled with our existing skilled team, we can provide a distinctive proposition to our clients delivering truly accretive GP-led transactions.”