City Moves for 12 March — Who's switching jobs at 11:FS, TLT and Rise?

Today’s City Moves includes 11:FS, TLT and Rise

11:FS



11:FS, the UK-based digital

financial services firm, has announced that it is continuing to strengthen its senior executive team with the appointment of Jo Wright as its chief financial officer (CFO). Jo will play a critical role in the firm’s international expansion. She is a chartered accountant, who has held executive finance leadership roles in media, technology, fintech and e-commerce firms. She is also a non-executive director and chair of the audit and finance committee at London & Partners, the international trade, investment and promotion agency for London. Prior to 11:FS, Jo was the interim finance director at London-based fintech Thought Machine and before that the CFO and executive board director of Auction Technology Group. Prior to those roles, she was the CFO of Nickelodeon UK. Jo has also held a number of senior financial positions at Sky across diverse areas including advertising, programming, marketing, digital and investments. Group chief executive David M Brear commented: “I’m delighted Jo has joined 11:FS and cannot wait to see her impact on the firm. She brings a wealth of experience in transforming finance functions and ensuring they

act as a collaborative business partner.”



TLT



TLT has announced the appointment of Craig Thompson as a partner in its commercial dispute resolution (CDR) team in London. Craig was previously a partner at Wallace where he was instrumental in establishing a highly regarded CDR practice, and before then worked at Ernst & Young, Pinsent Masons and Osborne Clarke. He brings more than 22 years’ experience to TLT’s UK team, having acted for major UK and international clients including on complex and cross-border disputes. Chris Owen, partner and head of CDR at TLT, commented: “Craig is an excellent lawyer with experience in acting on high profile and complex disputes for his clients. He brings a wealth of experience to our team.”



Rise



British fintech startup Rise has announced the appointment of award winning fintech entrepreneur Lisa Powis, as its new chair. Lisa is known for her role as the founder and chief executive of the Fresh Insurance Group and leads on fintech for the city based Scaleup group. Commenting on her new role, Lisa said: “I am delighted to be joining the board of Rise as chairwoman. We’re seeing a hugely positive shift in how the workplace operates and what employees expect in terms of support for their health and wellbeing. Rise is at the epicentre of that — building a new way for any employee to discover and pay for health and wellbeing

services.”