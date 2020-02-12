City Moves for 12 february - Who's switching jobs at Matches Fashion, Bishop & Sewell and Bloomberg?

Today’s City Moves includes Matches Fashion, Bishop & Sewell and Bloomberg

Matches Fashion



Matches Fashion has announced that Ajay Kavan will be appointed as the company’s new chief executive officer, effective 19 March. Ajay joins Matches from Amazon where he was a vice president for nine years and currently serves as vice president of international special projects. During his time at Amazon, Ajay led the development of several global strategic initiatives, launched businesses like Amazon Fresh in the EU and Japan, and built key strategic partnerships including with Morrisons in the UK. Ajay has been involved in retailing for over 25 years and has helped build multi-channel businesses in the UK and Asia. He also serves as deputy chairman of In Kind Direct, a charity founded by the Prince of Wales, and has been on its board since 2012. Ajay commented on his new role: “I am thrilled to be joining this very exciting and digitally innovative luxury lifestyle brand.”



Bishop & Sewell



London law firm Bishop & Sewell has announced the appointment of Mark Chick as senior partner. Originally specialising property litigation, Mark Chick joined Bishop & Sewell in 2001. He is now recognised as a leading UK authority in Leasehold Reform and heads the firm’s practice group in this area. Mark has been a member of the partnership at Bishop & Sewell since 2006 and a member of its senior management team since 2011. Over the past 10 years Mark has developed Bishop & Sewell’s Landlord & Tenant practice to become one of the largest specialist teams in the UK. Under his direction, the department has flourished, and he now leads a growing team of highly experienced, specialist solicitors and property experts. Commenting on his new appointment, Mark said: “I am delighted to have the privilege of leading Bishop & Sewell as we move forward into our next phase of growth.”



Bloomberg



Bloomberg Media has announced the hire of Duncan Chater is as European head of sales, based in London. Duncan has spent the past 20 years in various roles at Hearst Media, including publisher of Esquire UK, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, and the first ever chief revenue officer for Hearst UK. Most recently he was global vice president of Hearst Digital, overseeing digital multi-market revenues for 50 Hearst brands in 84 different markets and establishing global digital content studios services in New York, London and Milan. Stephen Colvin, global head of advertising and marketing at Bloomberg Media said: “I am confident that [Duncan] will ensure that we achieve yet another year of exceptional growth.”