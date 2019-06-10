City Moves for 11 June – who’s switching jobs?

Who’s switching jobs today?

Cazoo

Cazoo has announced it has appointed Jonathan Howell as its chief technology officer (CTO). Jonathan joins Cazoo from Made.com where he has spent the last five years as CTO and grew the technology and product management teams from 15 to 100, supporting revenue growth of more than six times as well as expansion of the business to become a market leader in Europe, now selling in 11 countries. Previously, Jonathan was CTO of Huddle.com and held various positions at Lastminute.com and IBM where he was responsible for building and leading teams of up to 100 people, distributed across the US, UK, Europe, India and Argentina. He brings with him a proven track record and over 25 years’ experience in key technology roles. At Cazoo Jonathan will be responsible for the technology vision and execution, scaling and growing a high-performance development team and overseeing the development of the Cazoo website and customer-facing technologies. He will report directly to founder & chief executive Alex Chesterman.

Asset Control

Asset Control has appointed Eddie Grant as Head of Managed Services, in a move designed to further drive the growth of its managed services offerings. In a newly developed role, Eddie will be based at Asset Control’s London headquarters. Before joining Asset Control, Eddie was Head of Service Design/Pre-Sales within the managed services area at Hitachi Consulting Europe, Middle East and Africa, where he was responsible for leading the cloud services pre-sales team ensuring managed services growth. In all, he has around 20 years’ delivery and service experience for large and complex IT transformation programmes. In his new post, Eddie will focus on delivering the full spectrum of Asset Control’s managed services from hosting and application management to testing and documentation as well as growing the delivery team.

WM5G

WM5G, a new organisation set up to deliver UK’s first region-wide 5G testbed in the West Midlands, has appointed Igor Leprinceas chair of the WM5G board. Leprince, who previously held the position of president of Nokia Global Services, has extensive experience of working with a variety of network operators, equipment and service providers. At Nokia, he led a team of 25,000 telecom professionals and formed part of the group executive team, which was at the forefront of the development of 5G technology. Since leaving Nokia, Leprince commenced a new career path as an angel investor, board member and chairman of several companies in the technology sector including: senior advisor for Bain & Company.