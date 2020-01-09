City Moves for 10 January - Who's switching jobs at Bazaarvoice, Time Out and Snaplogic?

Today’s City Moves includes Bazaarvoice, Time Out and Snaplogic

Bazaarvoice

Digital marketing firm Bazaarvoice has announced the appointment of Keith Nealon as its new chief executive officer (CEO). In his new role, Keith will draw on over 20 years of experience with high-growth technology companies to help scale Bazaarvoice’s leadership position into new markets and areas of innovation. Keith will replace Joe Davis who has served as CEO since Marlin Equity acquired Bazaarvoice in February 2018. “Keith is a seasoned entrepreneur and executive with a strong track record leading successful, client-focused growth. His technology and go-to-market experience is the ideal match for the business needs of Bazaarvoice,” said Davis.

Time Out

Global media brand Time Out has announced the appointment of Joe Mackertich as its London editor. Joe is an award-winning editor most recently of Shortlist where he helped earn its reputation for eye-catching visuals, A-list access and progressive values. Before that he ran Mr Hyde, the much-acclaimed daily email service. In his role as editor, he will be central to further evolving Time Out London’s curated content, highly engaged audience and unique voice across all digital, print and social media channels. Caroline McGinn, Time Out’s global editor-in-chief, commented: “I am delighted that Joe [is] joining Time Out. As a lifetime Londoner, Joe brings an intrinsic knowledge and love for the city which Time Out was born in, back in 1968.”



Snaplogic

Intelligent Integration Platform, has announced that it has named Dayle Hall as its new chief marketing officer (CMO). Dayle, who brings two decades of success building and scaling marketing organisations for high-growth technology companies, will lead the company’s global marketing initiatives including branding and digital marketing, corporate communications and product marketing. He is an experienced leader with a proven track record of building strong marketing teams. Most recently, he was CMO at People.ai, where he was instrumental in creating a new category for AI-powered revenue intelligence. Prior to that, he led marketing at community and social media management software firm Lithium Technologies, and has held senior marketing roles at Aruba Networks and Cisco. Gaurav Dhillon, chief executive at SnapLogic, commented: “Dayle’s integrated marketing expertise, proven leadership skills, and history of success at high-growth software as a service companies make him the right person to guide our global marketing programs.”

