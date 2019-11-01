City Moves for 1 November - Who's switching jobs at Cripps Pemberton Greenish, Winckworth Sherwood and Mayer Brown?

Today’s City Moves includes Cripps Pemberton Greenish, Winckworth Sherwood and Mayer Brown

Crsipps Pemberton Greenish

Leading law firm Cripps Pemberton Greenish has announced the appointment of Melanie Stancliffe as partner at its London office. Melanie, who is ranked as an expert in legal directories Legal 500 and Chambers and Partners, joined the team on 30 October.



With over 21 years’ experience, she advises senior executives, professionals and corporates on a range of employment matters including terminations, boardroom disputes and high value tribunal claims. She has particular experience in the sectors of IT, technology, financial services and retail.

Melanie commented: “I’m excited to join Cripps Pemberton Greenish, the firm has a great reputation for supporting businesses and individuals for all their needs, including its employment work, highlighted by its recent rankings in key legal directories. I am delighted to work with the team to continue to build on this reputation, and add to its offering to clients.”

Winckworth Sherwood

National law firm Winckworth Sherwood has grown its commercial property team with the appointment of its new partners Jamie Barton and Richard Mulcock. Both join from Knights and will be based in Winckworth Sherwood’s Oxford office, bolstering the firm’s expertise in the rapidly developing Thames Valley growth area.

They previously worked at at Brook Street des Roches, before the firm was acquired by Knights earlier this year, and helped to build up an impressive client base, acting nationally for retail and leisure industry clients including McDonald’s, Arcadia Group and charities including Oxfam.

Jamie commented on his new role: “Winckworth Sherwood boasts a genuinely impressive reputation in the property sector and its values are closely aligned to our own. Both Richard and I are particularly pleased to be moving to a firm which values its client relationships and will allow us to build on our existing connections nationally and in the local community.”



Mayer Brown

Mayer Brown has expanded its tax transactions and consulting practice with the addition of Matthew Mortimer, who joins the firm as a partner in London. Matthew previously served as special counsel at Milbank. Matthew will maintain an extensive practice, including advising on the taxation of banking, corporate and structured finance transactions, as well as on debt restructurings, mergers and acquisitions and investment fund formation.

Mayer Brown’s senior partner in London, Sally Davies, commented on the new appointment, saying: “We are delighted to welcome talented lawyers such as Matthew to our platform to serve the complex needs of our clients in the UK and around the world.”

Main image: Getty