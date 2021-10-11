City favourite M restaurant branches out with third site in Canary Wharf

Canary Wharf may still be a little quieter than usual but restaurateur Martin Williams is soon to give commuters another reason to head back to their desks.

He is set to open the third M Restaurant across two floors of the Newfoundland building – the UK’s sixth tallest building – overlooking the Thames and the waterways of Canary Wharf next spring.

The investment is another vote of confidence in the rebound of the capital’s financial districts.

M’s site on Threadneedle Street has become a City favourite since opening in 2014.

The new site will house 180 covers, two private dining rooms, a wine tasting room, a “wagyu and wine” cafe as well as a private members lounge.

The menu, designed by executive chef Michael Reid, is inspired by the Med and will showcase the best global meats as well as a host of seafood dishes.

“We secured this site in 2016 and creating it (whilst seeing the spectacular 200M tower rise from the ground) has been a 5 year passion project, during which time we have seen the M restaurants in Threadneedle Street and Victoria Street become favourites for Londoners and win numerous awards,” Williams told City A.M.

“Since we opened in the square mile in 2014, our Threadneedle St venue has become a favourite for the people of the City. It feels like we are acknowledging that support by creating another spectacular venue in London’s Financial District for people to enjoy. I am sure that leaders of business and entrepreneurs and going to love the look, feel and offering of the destination bar, grill restaurant, private dining rooms and members lounge in Canary Wharf,” he continued.

