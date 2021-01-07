City Corporation responds to England moving to national lockdown: stay at home

What is city talk? Info Info. Latest

The government has announced that England will face tighter COVID restrictions to manage outbreaks of COVID-19 and suppress the virus. Full details on the announcement are available here: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/national-lockdown-stay-at-home

Responding to the news, City of London Corporation Policy Chair Catherine McGuinness said:

“The country is facing a very serious and difficult situation. These new measures will be a bitter pill to swallow for people across the country but sadly they appear necessary to drive down infection rates, protect the NHS and save lives.

“We therefore strongly urge all Londoners to comply with the new rules and until further notice to stay at home unless they have a ‘reasonable excuse’.

“With the vaccine rollout well under way, it is essential that we bring this dreadful virus under control right now so that London and the rest of the country can return to a semblance of normality as soon as possible.

“By the time these restrictions are reviewed, it will have been almost a year since many parts of our economy have been able to trade normally. It is critical that the Government provides appropriate support to businesses and cultural enterprises which have a vital role to play in eventually driving the UK’s recovery from this pandemic. But whatever the level of support there is no getting away from the fact that many will struggle.

“We urgently need our economy to thrive to help pay for the vast amount of support being provided at this time. Businesses also need certainty. That is why the City hopes for clarity on when office workers can return to COVID-secure workplaces as soon as possible.”