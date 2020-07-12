The City’s governing body has today launched an online survey on climate change as part of plans to launch a Climate Action strategy later this year.

The City of London Corporation is developing a draft Climate Action strategy in a bid to reduce carbon emissions and be climate resilient in the future.

The survey asks respondents about their views on what the body should do to counter the threat of future weather conditions. It also asks residents and businesses what they would like to be done to ensure buildings are more environmentally friendly.

The City Corporation’s Climate Action stratey is due to be published in October 2020, which it says will be created “based on a series of evidenced studies which will be completed by summer 2020.”

Policy chair Catherine McGuinness said: “I urge all residents and businesses across the Square Mile to get involved in this important survey, which will inform our Climate Action strategy later this year.”

“In the wake of COVID-19, it is crucial that we build a greener, fairer and more resilient City, but doing this will require all of us to play our part.”

“Radical action is needed if we are to make our own sites, and the Square Mile as a whole, more climate resilient. Now is your chance to have your say on how we do this.”