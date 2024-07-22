City A.M. announces two-year partnership with publisher Reach

City A.M. has announced a new deal with Reach

London business paper City A.M. has announced a two-year partnership with publisher Reach to boost the profile of its daily financial news content.

Under the new collaboration, City A.M.‘s editorial content will be featured online across Reach’s titles, including Businesslive, the Live Network sites and the Express. In print, editorial content will be published in the Express, Manchester Evening News and Liverpool Echo.

Chief operating officer at City A.M., Harry Owen, said the partnership provides “an incredible opportunity to combine resources and provide readers with best-in-class journalism that tackles both local and national issues under one roof.

“As a market-leader, Reach is renowned for its regional coverage. The combination of this footprint THG’s studio capabilities and City A.M.‘s deep understanding of UK business is compelling,” he added.

It comes as City A.M. has rapidly expanded through investments in its print, online and digital journalism since its acquisition by THG a year ago. It recently added a national news desk based in Manchester, introduced an app and relaunched its magazine.

David Higgerson, chief digital publisher at Reach, said the partnership will strengthen the London-listed media group’s quality business journalism offering.

He added that it will give City A.M. the chance to “get their content in front of our engaged audiences, both nationally and locally around our strong regional centres”.