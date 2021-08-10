Citigroup to require vaccines for return to US offices

Citigroup will require US employees returning to the office to be vaccinated against Covid-19, the bank’s head of human resources said today.

The bank expects these employees to start returning to the office for at least two days a week from 13 September, Sara Wechter said in a Linkedin post.

The policy will apply to Citigroup’s New York headquarters, as well as offices in Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia and Washington DC.

The company will provide rapid test kits for staff, who will be required to wear masks in the office due to concerns about the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

For employees at other branches, Citigroup will “strongly encourage” vaccinations, but it will not be a requirement.

Wall Street banks remain divided over whether to delay plans to return to the office due to the spread of the Delta variant across the US.

Some linders including Wells Fargo and Blackrock Inc have delayed their return plans, while others including Bank of America and Morgan Stanley have stuck to previous guidance.