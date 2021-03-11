Citigroup offers London staff Covid tests as part of back-to-office plan

Citigroup has started offering Covid-19 tests to London-based employees as part of the investment bank’s plan to bring staff back to the office in the UK as lockdown restrictions are gradually eased.

According to a memo first reported by Financial News, the bank has started sending self-adminster lateral flow tests to employees and contractors who have started to regularly visit the bank’s Canary Wharf headquarters as part of a pilot programme

The move comes as other banks start to move back to office working. Goldman Sachs has stated that incoming summer analysts will attend this year’s internships in person, breaking with the majority of banks that still plan to keep their internships virtual.

David Solomon, the chief executive of Goldman Sachs, recently called working from home an “aberration” at a Credit Suisse Conference.

“This is not ideal for us and it’s not a new normal. I am very focused on the fact that I don’t want another class of young people arriving at Goldman Sachs in the summer remotely,” he said.

