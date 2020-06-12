London’s iconic statue of Sir Winston Churchill and the Cenotaph have been boarded up as fears of violence grow over Black Lives Matter protests set to take place this weekend.

Protective fences were placed around both memorials overnight as officials anticipate they could become hotspots for clashes between protesters during Black Lives Matter demonstrations this weekend.

London mayor Sadiq Khan today added that “key statues” including one of Nelson Mandela and Gandhi will also be covered.

Read more: Guy’s and St Thomas’ hospitals to remove controversial statues

It comes as far-right movement the Democratic Football Lads Alliance called on members around the UK to head to the capital to “protect” the statues from midday tomorrow. Former English Defence League (EDL) leader Tommy Robinson – real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – expressed his support for the move.

Khan today urged the public to stay at home, with crowds expected after the boarding up of the Churchill statue and the Cenotaph, and other monuments. He added he was “extremely concerned” that far-right groups which “advocate hate and division” could spur violence. “Be in no doubt, these counter-protests are there to provoke violence,” he said.

Before the Open: Get the jump on the markets with our early morning newsletter

Police will take to the streets “fully kitted out” in riot gear, said Ken Marsh, chairman of the Metropolitan Police. “There’s an awful lot of preparation going on… We have got the perfect storm ahead of us this weekend — we have got planned protests and now Tommy Robinson and his agitators.”

Members of the public caught vandalising, causing criminal damage or assaulting police officers will be rapidly processed through magistrates’ courts with extended opening hours, according to The Times.

Justice secretary Robert Buckland and Home Secretary Priti Patel are said to have drawn up plans based on the response to the 2011 London riots.

A Black Lives Matter protest due to take place in Hyde Park at 1pm tomorrow has been cancelled after organisers warned that “hate groups” might target those who were planning peaceful protests. A similar event scheduled for this evening will still go ahead.

“We want the protests to be a safe space for people to attend,” the activist group said in an Instagram. “However, we don’t think it will be possible with people like them present.”

Read more: Poole to take down statue of Scouts founder Baden-Powell

Khan added that the protests risk spreading coronavirus, as the two-metre social distancing rule remains in place.

“I’m extremely concerned that further protests in central London not only risk spreading Covid-19, but could lead to disorder, vandalism and violence,” said the mayor. “Staying home and ignoring them is the best response this weekend.”

Protests last weekend, sparked by the death of unarmed black man George Floyd by a US policeman, saw clashes between protests and police in London. Protestors graffitied the statue of former Prime Minister Churchill in London, and tore down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol.