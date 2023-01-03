Chung to build on recent success with Villa Fionn

Villa Fionn has won four times over a mile at Happy Valley.

WITH a field consisting of some pretty ordinary middle-distance performers, and many looking past their sell-by dates, division one of the Tsun Yip Handicap (11:45am) over the extended mile at Happy Valley won’t take much winning.

Newcomer Eighteen Palms will be the focus of attention, especially with Zac Purton in the saddle, after leading all the way in a nine-furlong track trial over Christmas and beating some fair opposition.

He starts his career on a good handicap mark and, if reproducing his recent trial form at the races, must have a leading chance.

It may pay, however, to give top-weight VILLA FIONN a chance to improve further on his already impressive course and distance form. He has racked up four wins and four places to date at the city track.

This consistent old campaigner is finally back in Class Four company, having won a handful of times in this grade, after spending the last 10 months racing against better opposition.

He won twice over the course and distance last season, including a victory at this corresponding meeting, with his last success coming from just a three-pound lower mark.

His recent form against the likes of Winning Dragon and Encountered, where he finished strongly from difficult draws, is the best on view, and with forecast pacesetter On Excel Star likely to set a brisk gallop, he should get the race run to suit.

With 10lb claimer Angus Chung, who celebrated his biggest win of his short career aboard Ima Single Man at Sha Tin on New Year’s Day, in the saddle, he looks capable of going close at attractive odds.

POINTERS

Villa Fionn (e/w) 11.45am Happy Valley