Chinese carmaker Chery weighs building cars in UK

Chery’s UK chief Victor Zhang said it was only a “matter of time” before the company made a final decision on entering the UK.

The Chinese car-making giant Chery is considering building vehicles in the UK as part of its ambition to muscle in on traditional European manufacturers.

UK boss Victor Zhang told the BBC it was only a “matter of time” before the company made a final decision on entering the UK.

Chery already signed a joint venture deal with Spain’s EV Motors to build its first factory in Europe in April. The firm, which has its headquarters in the Chinese southeastern province Wuhu, is looking to expand internationally via two new brands, Omoda and Jaecoo.

Omoda launched in the UK last month, with its first models now on sale.

Chery’s cars are currently built from its Wuhu hub but it has not ruled out establishing an assembly plant in the UK and other European locations.

“Barcelona, this is something we are already commited to”, Zhang said, adding “for the UK, we are also evaluating. “

“To be honest, we are open for all options and opportunities. So I think it’s just a matter of time.”

Chery joins a slew of Chinese manufacturers seeking to steal market share in Europe from the likes of Stellantis, Volkswagen and BMW.

BYD, one of the world’s largest EV manufacturers and backed by Warren Buffet, has almost trebled its market share in the UK over the last year

Shanghai-headquartered SAIC also has a significant presence in the UK after buying the iconic motoring brand MG in 2007.

Unlike its native competition, however, Chery will not focus entirely on electric models, despite looming bans on the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles in both the UK and Europe.

The company is instead planning to build a range of petrol, hybrid and plug-in hybrid makes, on top of standard EVs. Sales of its mainstream SUV, the Omoda 5, have begun in both electric and petrol-powered form.