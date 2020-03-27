China's Xi Jinping offers Donald Trump help with coronavirus

Chinese President Xi Jinping has offered President Donald Trump China’s support in fighting coronavirus as it spreads rapidly through the US, bringing tensions between the two countries down a notch.

Xi’s offer came after the number of coronavirus cases in the US overtook those in China. The US now has more than 84,900 confirmed infections and has suffered 1,259 deaths.

China appears to have been successful in curbing the spread of the virus. It has had around 81,300 cases and 3,292 deaths.

The leaders of the world’s two-biggest economies spoke on the phone this morning.

Trump tweeted: “Just finished a very good conversation with President Xi of China. Discussed in great detail the CoronaVirus that is ravaging large parts of our Planet.

“China has been through much & has developed a strong understanding of the Virus. We are working closely together. Much respect!”

Trump’s warm words were markedly different from his attitude towards China during the coronavirus outbreak so far.

He has repeatedly called Covid-19 the “China virus”, because it originated in China in December, much to the chagrin of Beijing.

In a press conference following the announcement that the US now has the most cases in the world, he suggested China’s testing was not rigorous enough to be sure of the figures.

On the call between the two, Xi told Trump China had been transparent about the spread of the virus. He also said he hopes the US protects Chinese citizens in the country.

China has now ordered airlines to sharply reduce international flights. Beijing now fears travellers from the US and Europe could cause a second wave of cases. The move mirrors Trump’s decision to ban all flights from China.

China today reported its first local case of coronavirus for three days but said it had 54 new imported cases.

Hubei province, where the outbreak started, has now reopened its borders.