China's Gopher Investments muscles in on London-listed Playtech takeover

Gopher Investments, the second-largest shareholder in online gaming and sports betting platform Playtech, has opened talks about a possible takeover.

The move follows Playtech giving the green light to gaming technology firm Aristocrat for some 680p per share – or £2.7bn on an enterprise value basis.

The discussions are still in their early stages but “ongoing”, Playtech said this morning, but the potential bid could be in the ballpark of £3bn, according to Sky News.

Playtech shares jumped 2.26 per cent by mid-morning.

“The UK Takeover Panel will announce the deadline by which Gopher must clarify its intentions in relation to Playtech. Aristocrat will provide this and any further updates as and when necessary,” Playtech said in a statement this morning.

Though the company added that Aristocrat is positioned to complete the transaction by the second quarter of next year.

Playtech said that there can be “no certainty” that Hong Kong-based Gopher’s approach will result in an offer for the company.