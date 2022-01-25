Playtech mulls breaking up to sell off parts if Aristocrat takeover fails

The transaction needs the approval of 75 per cent of investors.

Playtech is reportedly considering breaking up and selling off its operations, if the £2.7bn takeover by Australia’s Aristocrat falls through.

The deal risks being blocked by a group of Asian shareholders, according to Sky News’ Mark Kleinman last night, a collective which own around a quarter of Playtech’s stock.

The London-listed online gaming group sold off its trade-tech platform Finalto for £148m in May, but its business-to-business division and Italian consumer arm Snaitech could soon follow.

The board and advisors at Wells Fargo, Jefferies and Goodbody have begun plans to auction operations, insiders claim – with shareholders set to vote on the deal next week.

The transaction needs the approval of 75 per cent of investors.

A Playtech spokesperson said: “The Board reiterates its recommendation that shareholders vote in favour of the offer from Aristocrat. Whilst Playtech has made significant strategic and operational progress and is in a strong position for the future,

“Aristocrat’s proposal provides an attractive opportunity for shareholders to accelerate the delivery of Playtech’s longer-term value.”

