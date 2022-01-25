Playtech mulls breaking up to sell off parts if Aristocrat takeover fails

The transaction needs the approval of 75 per cent of investors.(Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Playtech is reportedly considering breaking up and selling off its operations, if the £2.7bn takeover by Australia’s Aristocrat falls through.

The deal risks being blocked by a group of Asian shareholders, according to Sky News’ Mark Kleinman last night, a collective which own around a quarter of Playtech’s stock.

The London-listed online gaming group sold off its trade-tech platform Finalto for £148m in May, but its business-to-business division and Italian consumer arm Snaitech could soon follow.

The board and advisors at Wells Fargo, Jefferies and Goodbody have begun plans to auction operations, insiders claim – with shareholders set to vote on the deal next week.

The transaction needs the approval of 75 per cent of investors.

A Playtech spokesperson said: “The Board reiterates its recommendation that shareholders vote in favour of the offer from Aristocrat. Whilst Playtech has made significant strategic and operational progress and is in a strong position for the future,

“Aristocrat’s proposal provides an attractive opportunity for shareholders to accelerate the delivery of Playtech’s longer-term value.”