China opposes U.S. block of China Telecom

China “resolutely opposes” Washington’s revocation of China Telecom licence to operate in the United States, the information ministry said, urging a reversal of the move.

“This is an unreasonable suppression of Chinese enterprises by abuse of state power and a serious breach of international economic and trade rules,” the Chinese regulator added.

The decision made by U.S. officials states that China Telecom Americas must discontinue services within 60 days.

In April 2020, the U.S. government said China Telecom targeted its mobile virtual network at more than 4 million Chinese Americans; 2 million Chinese tourists a year visiting the United States; 300,000 Chinese students at American colleges; and the more than 1,500 Chinese businesses in America.

On Wednesday, China Telecom told China Daily, a newspaper published by the ruling Communist Party, that it adhered to compliance requirements in all its markets, including the United States, and added that the FCC’s decision lacked justification.

Soon after the decision, a spokesperson for China’s commerce ministry said Beijing had made a formal complaint about it.