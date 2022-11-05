China doubles-down on zero-Covid policy

China is set to continue with its current approach to tackling Covid-19, Chinese government officials said on Saturday.

China will persevere with its “dynamic-clearing” approach to tackling Covid, officials from the China National Health Commission told a news conference today.

The statements follow claims made by a former Chinese disease control official, at a conference hosted by Citi yesterday, that China is planning to make “substantive” changes to its current strategy.

Instead, the Chinese health officials said the country will continue with its tough approach to tackling Covid, in line with the principles of “putting people and lives first.”

China’s efforts to stem the spread of Covid have seen the country’s government impose a series of stringent lockdowns and travel restrictions in their efforts to prevent all transmission of the virus.

Hu Xiang told reporters that China’s current approach is “completely correct, as well as the most economical and effective”.

Analysts have previously warned China’s zero-Covid policy could have a worse effect on the global economy than the war in Ukraine.