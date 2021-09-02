China bans reality TV and seeks to make male representation more ‘manly’

China has reportedly banned reality talent programmes from airing today, in a wide extension of its crackdown on pop culture that Beijing has dubbed as ‘immoral’.

The latest bout of hawkish regulation has included broadcasters being ordered to promote more ‘masculine’ representations of men – amid fears of its declining population.

Talent shows featuring young starry-eyed performers have surged in popularity across the world, but the popularity of such shows has Beijing clamping down on the media, according to NDTV.

Reality TV has been criticised for producing obsessive fans and poor role models in the country.

“Broadcast and TV institutions must not screen idol development programmes or variety shows and reality shows,” China’s broadcast regulator, the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) said.

The regulator told broadcasters to not promote “abnormal aesthetics” like “sissy” men, “vulgar influencers” and “lapsed morals”.

In response to China’s falling birth rates and aging population, Beijing has attempted to instil more ‘masculine’ values in its younger generation by increasing gym classes.

Beijing also upped the country’s child limit to three earlier this year in a bid to combat the decline in young people – which would inevitably harm its economic growth prospects.

The country’s reality TV sparked concerns with Chinese authorities over obsessive fans with the increasing number of shows urging fans to buy sponsored products in order to vote for their favoured contestants.

This practice has been banned within the latest broadcasting curbs, but also led to the NRTA to abruptly remove popular talent show ‘Youth With You 3’ from airing in May.